Blackpool Grand Theatre looking ahead for packed programme in 2022

The theatre successfully emerged from a tricky year in 2021, with the various restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It culminated in the huge success of the theatre’s pantomime, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, which completed its full run of 52 performances and enjoyed much acclaim.

Now the theatre is looking forward to delivering its programme for 2022, with some real treats in store for theatre-goers.

Blackpool Grand Theatre's production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, with Jamie Steen (left) as Dame and Steve Royle as Muddles

Although the team are cautious about the challenges of another year under the shadow of the pandemic, there are exciting shows lined up for all tastes.

Highlights already include: Ellen Kent’s incredibly staged operas Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly; Will Mellor and Ralf Little in their Two Pints Podcast and Joe Pasquale in Some Mother’s Do‘Ave ‘Em.

Fans of soap Dallas will look forward to seeing Patrick Duffy appearing with fellow US star Linda Purl in Catch Me If You Can.

Dance lovers can catch An Evening with Wayne Sleep or Craig Revel Horwood.

Steve Royle juggles guitars during Blackpool Grand Theatre's production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

There will also be The Four Seasons by James Wilton Dance; from the author of War Horse, Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful.

And look out for Olivier Award-Winning comedy-drama from Jim Cartwright with The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, starring TV favourite Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street,

Dinnerladies, Loose Women), British soap royalty Ian Kelsey (Emmerdale, Casualty) and ‘the girl of a thousand voices’ and two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Christina Bianco, as Little Voice.

Not forgetting a raft of A-list comedians including Omid Djalili, Ed Byrne, Katherine Ryan, Julian Clary,Jason Manford, Rob Beckett, Milton Jones, Harry Hill and Jon Richardson.

Ruth Eastwood, Chief Executive said: “Blackpool Grand Theatre has always been, and will continue to be, committed to increasing access to culture and broaden its audience.

“We will ensure routes are available for people from every background to discover the joy of live performance.

“Our leadership team and Board aim to become increasingly diverse as we believe that access to the arts through diversity of class and socio-economic background are incredibly important.

“We pride ourselves on our programme of works for young people.

“This coming year, will be presenting David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, partnering with Children’s Theatre Partnerships to present George Orwell’s Animal Farm and for the younger audience’ television favourites Peppa Pig, Milkshake! Live.

“As an introduction to classical dance, we will hav Northern Ballet’s Pinocchio.”

As previously announced, 2022 will also bring a new Chief Executive to Blackpool Grand, Adam Knight, who joins the Grand from HQ Theatres and the Lyceum Theatre in Crewe, where he is currently Theatre Director.

Adam said: ”It’s a great privilege to be offered the chance to take over the reins at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

“Not only is it one of the country’s most iconic heritage assets, it is a vibrant, bold and ambitious organisation committed to creating opportunities for all kinds of people to enjoy, participate

and learn through theatre.

“Theatre is my passion, and I look forward to sharing that passion with audiences, artists and staff at the Grand Theatre.”

Ruth Eastwood added that the theatre was still fighting overall to maintain its presence and deliver a programme for local people and families in extremely uncertain times.

She hoped locals would support the theatre by attending its range of shows in 2022.