Blackpool Grand Theatre launches Easter Bananza discount: everything you need to know
What’s on offer?
The Grand is springing into action this week to launch its egg-citing Easter Bonanza in which everthing - from magnificent musicals to fabulous family fun, dazzling dance shows and thrilling live music nights - will be just £25 a ticket.
When can I use the offer?
The Grand will offer these showstopping savings from Friday, April 11 right through to just before midnight on Easter Monday 21 April at 23.59pm.
What sort of shows can I see?
Discounts will be available for a huge selection of spectacular shows, including:
Marvellous Musicals
- The glorious New York tale of sin and salvation Guys and Dolls from Blackpool Operatic Players
- An electrifying new Grand Theatre co-production of Grease the Musical
- The smash-hit rock ‘n’ roll spec-tacle Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
- The vivacious stiletto- filled sensation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- The last ever outing for Menopause the Musical
Outstanding dramas
- A final chance to catch Moira Buffini’s fiercely funny, fly-on-the-wall comedy Handbagged featuring fun reworkings of 80s pop classics
- Caroline Graham’s captivating crime chiller Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badgers Drift revealing its thrilling theatrical premiere
- Just announced, the heart-warming, heart-breaking and hilarious tale of a family Living the Life of Riley starring Vicky Entwistle
Dramatic dance experiences
- Renowned choreographer Rosie Kay presenting her ‘beautiful and thrilling’ new work A Thing Of Beauty
- London City Ballet bringing a breathtaking showcase of rarely seen international pieces
- The major new dance work DETENTION from the internationally renowned Gary Clarke Company
Fantastic family fun
- A stunning stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s brilliantly heart- warming novel Pig Heart Boy
- The totally roarsome Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live
- The Grand’s fabulous, family pantomime Beauty and the Beast starring Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and panto favourite Steve Royle, with further star casting to be announced
Big nights out with famous names
- Strictly national treasure Craig Revel Horwood
- Cheeky camp comic Julian Clary
- Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili
- Amazing adventurer Simon Reeve.
Magnificent live music nights
- The Sensational Sixties Experience with 60s stars Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich and Spencer James
- An unforgettable night out steeped in song, story and revelry with Seven Drunken Nights
- The welcome return of Northern Live
- A hightail back through time to meet the icons who shaped country music history with Country Superstars
How do I book?
To book your £25 Easter Bonanza ickets visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/easter from Friday, April 11at 00:01am right through to just before midnight (23.59pm) on Easter Monday (April 21) for a full list of included shows, offers and booking details.
You can also call 01253 290190 but please be prepared for delays due to high demand.
Anything else we should know about the offer?
Easter Bonanz offers CANNOT be used against previously booked tickets and all tickets are non-refundable.
There will only be four £25 tickets available per household per show, terms and conditions will apply.
The Grand also expects the tickets to go fast and cnce they’re gone, they’re gone!
