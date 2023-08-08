We went to a special new-season launch party at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre to get a taste of what’s in store this autumn/winter.

The theatre was awash with colour this Tuesday afternoon (Aug 8) to celebrate a vibrant new season of shows – including a dazzling hit musical La Bamba! starring former Strictly champion, Pasha Kovalev.

Bright green balloons and Mexican-themed decor hint that this Latin-American dance spectacular is going to be the red hot ticket this November. Fresh from London’s West End, it’s the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart.

Left: The real and imagined history of the elephant man, Right: La Bamba. Credit: Pamela Raith Photography. Inset: The stage at the Blackpool Grand launch event.

Special guests on stage including BBC star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the stage, Hayley Kay is joined by two special guests – acclaimed actor Zak Ford-Williams (BBC1’s Better), who stars as Joseph Merrick in The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man. And Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse and former Grand Theatre CEO, Stephanie Sirr,

Zak Ford-Williams said: “I cannot wait to allow audiences into the incredible, haunting world of the play. I was transfixed by The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man from the moment I read it. Then as soon as I experienced Stephen’s vision, precision and warmth for the play I was desperate to be on board. It’s a challenge and a gift of a role.”

Christmas pantomime with Steve Royle

A big screen gives the dignitaries and friends of the Grand a run-through of some of the amazing shows that are in store this season – including the big pantomime starring everyone’s favourite comic and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle and West End and Emmerdale star Tom Lister.

And there are thrills this halloween as Susan Hill’s terrifying theatrical tale of The Woman in Black makes an exciting return, and the smash-hit, supernatural stage phenomenon 2:22 A Ghost Story makes its dazzling debut with an all-star cast to be announced.

Fun shows for young audiences

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a fiesta of family fun too! Light up their lives with Disney’s magical new stage musical Winnie the Pooh; the totally roarsome Jurassic Earth Live featuring the world’s largest walking T-Rex; enchanting new stage adaptations of Julia Donaldson’s much-loved tales The Gruffalo’s Child and Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, and the welcome return of the irrepressible Peppa Pig with an oinktastic brand new live show.

TV personalities come to town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity names you won’t want to miss this season include a memorable appointment with Noel Fitzpatrick for his new live stage show Beyond Supervet; while ex-special forces soldier Jason Fox parachutes in for one night as part of his breathtaking Life at The Limit tour; award-winning comedian, and ‘Instagram’s funniest mum’ Sophie McCartney brings her rollicking new stand-up show Tired and Tested, and TV favourite Ricky Tomlinson returns to the Grand stage for the smash-hit musical comedy Irish Annie’s.

Stand up comedians in resort

Big star stand-up nights include the wickedly witty TV host Tom Allen, the inimitable Count Arthur Strong, and the return of controversial comic Frankie Boyle by popular demand. And the comedy continues with a hilarious and unpredictable new telling of Oscar Wilde’s Importance of Being… Earnest direct from the Edinburgh Fringe; and a darkly funny and dramatic double act from award-winning playwright John Godber as the original cult comedy Bouncers is back with a bang in an acclaimed new production, alongside John’s unmissable new work Do I Love You? – a joyful love letter to the Northern Soul music scene.

Cults and strange things

Looking for something a little different to spice up your life this season? Check into The Grand for the gripping Gothic horror The Haunting of Blaine Manor; join celebrated crime commentator Emma Kenny for her intriguing new show Killer Cults; tune into the 80s and take a trip to the upside down with the fearless parody musical Stranger Sings, then fast forward to the 90s for the welcome return of Brendan Murphy’s Buffy Revamped. Seventy minutes, seven seasons, one Spike…

A night at the opera

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrender to the searing passion of the classics as incredible live opera returns to Blackpool from Puccini’s La Boheme and Madama Butterfly to Bizet’s Carmen with stunning sets, sumptuous costumes and a full orchestra; while exquisite ballets Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker will delight the senses with award-winning soloists and magnificent corps-de-ballet.

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “This Autumn we look forward to celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Friends of The Grand and to welcoming a spectacularly exciting new season of shows including the huge comic hit Noises Off which is packed full of unstoppable laughter direct from the West End; as well as premiering the new John Godber play Do I Love You? and the vibrant new musical fiesta about passion and pride: La Bamba!”

Theatre listings and how to buy tickets

Look out for the new Grand Theatre brochure popping through your letterbox soon or pick one up at the Box Office. All shows are also listed on the website.