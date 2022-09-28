Blackpool Grand Theatre boss' delight at Royal Shakespeare company appointments

The Grand is among 12 partner theatres of the RSC around the country and Mr Knight said: “The Grand’s partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company is much cherished.

"Our popular Associate Schools programme and Shakespeare Nation projects align with our vision to deliver transformational change, particularly for children, young people and families in Blackpool and beyond.

"The exciting appointment of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey will bring forth new opportunities for world class productions to be staged in Blackpool, strengthening the relationship we already enjoy under the current artistic leadership of Erica Whyman.

Blackpool Grand Theatre

“Working co-productively with the team at The Grand; Erica, along with RSC Director of Learning, Jacqui O’Hanlon, has supported the development of an outstanding programme of work that has seen Shakespeare performed on our stages, in local schools, on the trams and memorably taking communities ‘Once More Unto The Beach’ at the height of lockdown.

“The Grand has proudly presented major RSC productions over the years including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Measure for Measure, and Romeo and Juliet.

"Our youngest Shakespearean actors from Blackpool schools take to the stage next week with members of the RSC Ensemble in the ‘First Encounters’ production of Twelfth Night and we’re excited to be announcing soon the next large scale RSC production at Blackpool Grand Theatre in May 2023.”

