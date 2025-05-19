We can’t wait to welcome you say the Blackpool Grand as new season is announced

Blackpool Grand Theatre is bringing all the heat this season with a packed new programme of powerhouse performances from the biggest names and the brightest shows/

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand says it is re-igniting everyone’s passion for live theatre with a stunning line-up of spectacular shows - from marvellous musicals and powerful dramas to laugh-out-loud comedy, firm family favourites and dazzling live dance performances.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from the Grand’s enwly announced season...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dance extravaganzas

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta will dance into Blackpool Grand for the first time from Wednesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 15 to bring his fiery and fresh twist to a festive favourite, featuring exciting new choreography from the dance icon and performed by more than 20 dancers from his renowned Cuban company Acosta Danza.

Nutcracker in Havana with Acosta Danza is set to an exuberant, newly commissioned Cubanversion of the magnificent Tchaikovsky score, arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo, and willbring the timeless story to life with ballet remaining at its core, enriched with Acosta Danza’s uniquestyle and with Cuban dance traditions beautifully woven throughout the much-loved and joyful familytale.

Nutcracker in Havana will be a visually stunning spectacular treat for all with spectacular videoprojection and set design by Nina Dunn (9to5 Musical, Bonnie and Clyde, BRB’s Don Quixote) as Cuba collides with the magical Land of Sweets to bring snow to Havana.

Carlos Acosta's Nutracker in Havana | Johan Persson

The Grand is also raising the barre with a breathtaking line-up of new dance shows including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned choreographer Rosie Kay presenting her ‘beautiful and thrilling’ new work A Thing Of Beauty

The award-winning Gary Clarke Company bringing its revolutionary new production DETENTION which has been co-commissioned by The Grand

Imperial Classical Ballet making a welcome return with an enchanting production of Swan Lake

London City Ballet will return to The Grand stage for the first time in over 30 years with the UK PREMIERE of its unmissable new repertoire Momentum as part of Blackpool’s Capital of Dance Festival.

Theatre treats

More big names bringing unforgettable nights out this season include:

The Royal Shakespeare Company storming back onto The Grand stage to present Rupert Goold’s (Dear England) must-see new production of Hamlet following an acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon

A ravishing double bill of glamour and glittering repartee from the iconic playwright Noël Coward with a sparkling new production of the musical tribute Noël &Gertie and an exciting new Grand Theatre co-production of Coward’s riotous supernatural comedy Blithe Spirit

The hilariously heartwarming The Last Laugh comes direct from the West End to lovingly reimagine the lives of three of Britain’s greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse

A a captivating new production of Stephen King’s infamous novella The Shawshank Redemption brings the perfect theatrical escape,

Top TV cop Sergeant Troy (Daniel Casey) will be returning to the scene of the crime for the unmissable new stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killing of Badger’s Drift – but this time he’s in charge!

Three of the hit plays coming in the new season: The Last Laugh, Hamlet and Midsomer Murders: The Killing of Badger’s Drift. | submit

There’s also exciting new and contemporary drama that will challenge, thrill and inspire, including:

The fun and fast-paced bank robbery experience The Heist

Joe Mallalieu’s ‘strikingly honest and unashamedly raw’ new play RUM

The powerful celebration of second chances and the unexpected bonds that form behind bars with Danusia Iwaszko’s Penned Up

The heartbreaking and hilarious tale of a family trying to negotiate their way through teenage tantrums and autism with Living The Life of Riley starring Vicky Entwistle

A vibrant tale of four ordinary lads who came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time, Joy Division, with New Dawn Fades.

Magical musicals

Multi-award-winning musicals to have you rocking out All Day and All of The Night include:

Sunny Afternoon celebrating the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of The Kinks

The smash-hit rock ‘n’ roll spec-tacle Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

The magnificent musical phenomenon DEAR EVAN HANSEN bringing its heartfelt and inspiring story to let everyone know You Will Be Found

The funny and fabulous high-kicking musical sensation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The UK PREMIERE of an electrifying new Grand Theatre co-production of Grease the Musical this June.

L-R Joe Butcher, AJ Jenks, Josh Haberfield from Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story. | Rebecca Need-Menear

Celebrity guests

Sizzling celebrity names this season include:

Sensational songstress Elkie Brooks on her farewelltour

The one and only Leo Sayer making you Feel Like Dancing

Hot comedy stars right now from TV favourite Josh Widdicombe to witty whirlwind Russell Kane, the delightfully deadpan Jack Dee, controversial comic Daniel O’Reilly, the madcap comedy mastermind Milton Jones and the razor-sharp Sue Perkins, And don’t forget… Strictly champ and stand up sensation Chris McCausland will also be back in 2026 by popular demand!

Leo Sayer | SUBMIT

Family fun

There’s a whole lot of family fun too:

Have a roarsome time as Natural History Museum’s presents its first ever tour with Dinosaur’s Live

The fabulous fairytale Pop Princesses will reign supreme again this Summer with a soundtrack of top pop hits

Be swept away by The Grand’s enchanting Summer Youth Musical production of Wind in The Willows

Blackpool’s number one magical family pantomime Beauty and The Beast will star TV bad boy Marc Baylis (Coronation St’s Rob Donovan) as self-obsessed show-off Hugo alongside this year’s UK Pantomime Award-Winning Comic and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle as Louis La Plonk with further star casting to be announced.

What has the Grand said about their new season?

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “This season we’re celebrating big talent, bold stories and brilliant partnerships and we’re especially delighted to be co-producing several standout productions, including the iconic Grease The Musical with Scotland’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre; the darkly humorous and powerful new play RUM with Joe Mallalieu that wrestles with masculinity, mental health and addiction in the construction trade and has received rave reviews at Edinburgh Festival; and Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit – a hilarious farce packed with wit, mischief and ghostly surprises with Wiltshire Creative and renowned theatre producer Lee Dean!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also very honoured to be welcoming back the Royal Shakespeare Company with a riveting new production of Hamlet that’s been widely critically acclaimed, as has the multi-award-winning musical masterpiece DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which arrives at Blackpool Grand this Creativity andWellbeing Week, which is a national initiative championing the hugely positive role of arts and culturein supporting emotional and psychological wellbeing.

“If you’re an Evan superfan or are new to the heartwarming stage phenomenon, don’t miss your chance to enjoy the uplifting tale of one of the most celebrated stage shows of our time, with extraordinarily relatable characters and a completely captivating soundtrack.

“Whether you come to The Grand for quality drama, dance, laughter, music or to simply experience the pure magic of live theatre – we can’t wait to welcome you this year!”

How can I find out more and book tickets?

A new Grand Theatre brochure could be popping through your letterbox soon or you can pick one up at the Box Office.

Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings.

You can also call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.