Blackpool girl earns national honour at Westminster for youth volunteering work

A Blackpool girl who works to help youngsters overcome difficulties has been honoured with a British Citizen Youth Award at the Palace of Westminster by Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Ellie Toth was said to have been “fundamental in supporting the Blackpool HeadStart Resilience Revolution” – a whole town approach to make Blackpool a better place to live, grow up and thrive in.

She has volunteered across many initiatives in the project. She sits on the Young People’s Executive Group, a committee of young people that have the final say on what projects are delivered and how.

She is instrumental in the digital team to support young people sharing stories via the Resilience Revolution, on YouTube and was also on the committee to fundraise and arrange for a Resilience Pathway to be built in Talbot Road to remind young people and families what steps they can do to improve their wellbeing.

Ellie conducted a small research project to identify activities that young people in the town like to do.

This research was then used to help adults caring for young people and adult volunteers, to build better relationships with young people, by planning activities that they can do together and enjoy.

Ellie received her BCyA medal from Kimberly Wyatt, Presenter of Got to Dance and member of The Pussycats Dolls, who said: “I am honoured to present the British Citizen Youth Awards. This awards programme shines a light on the efforts of our youth and is something to be revered. The world needs more young people like these leading our communities”.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 medal presentations, register online at www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.