Blackpool Gateway Academy gifted new laptops and accessories by ASDA supermarket
A Blackpool school has been given 10 new laptops as part of a supermarket community incentive.
Gateway Academy in Seymour Road received 10 new laptops, along with bags to keep them protected, headsets, dongles and extra data from Asda, who partnered with tech firms Dell and Vodaphone.
Colleagues at the Blackpool supermarket in Cherry Tree Road nominated the school, and hoped the laptops and dongles would tackle any potential barriers to home learning if another lockdown were to happen.
Gateway was given around 80 laptops from the Government earlier this year, as part of its "Laptops for Schools" promise.
But headteacher Sue Robinson said the additional 10 laptops from Asda meant all children were now able to use a laptop in school, with enough left over to take home if needed.
Mrs Robinson said: "We were really surprised and grateful to receive these laptops from Asda, and the headsets are fantastic as well.
"They allow children to be more focused on their own work, and it will really help with learning phonics and reading too.
"We will be keeping some of them in our Rainbow Room, and they'll be used for different lessons across the curriculum, not just for IT.
"I asked the children if any of them shop at Asda and they all knew the store, so it was lovely that they could associate the gifts with them.
"It's also made it much easier for us to be able to provide children with their own laptops, and if any classes need to go back to remote learning again it won't have an impact on the rest of the IT curriculum in school."
John Topping from Fylde Coast Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: "The Fylde Coast Academy Trust is delighted that staff at Asda Blackpool have chosen Gateway Primary Academy as their local school to receive 10 IT laptop bundles.
"We are most grateful to the store and look forward to continuing our great community links with them."
