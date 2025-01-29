Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc new medical centre

Published 29th Jan 2025, 08:28 BST
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (January 20-January 27).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new meidcal centre, new flats and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 20 and January 27

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 20 and January 27

Application validated on Jan 20 for installation of new entrance and stairway to front elevation.

2. Craig-Y-Don Hotel, 209-217 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5DL

Application validated on Jan 20 for installation of new entrance and stairway to front elevation.

Application validated on Jan 20 for use of premises as 2 self contained permanent residential flats.

3. 60 Withnell Road, Blackpool FY4 1HE

Application validated on Jan 20 for use of premises as 2 self contained permanent residential flats.

Application validated on Jan 20 for front porch and single storey rear extensions to dwelling and erection of replacement detached single storey garage in rear garden

4. 1 Jesmond Court, Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 3BH

Application validated on Jan 20 for front porch and single storey rear extensions to dwelling and erection of replacement detached single storey garage in rear garden

Application validated on Jan 20 for proposed works to protected ash tree under tpo/14/0006 to include removal of dead wood, remove epicormic growth, 10% thin and remove upper branch on limb extending towards neighbours garden

5. 3 Bluecoat Crescent, Newton with Clifton PR4 3TJ

Application validated on Jan 20 for proposed works to protected ash tree under tpo/14/0006 to include removal of dead wood, remove epicormic growth, 10% thin and remove upper branch on limb extending towards neighbours garden

Application validated on Jan 20 for change of use of stable building to one dwelling with associated external alterations including: 1) installation of new windows and doors to all elevations' 2) installation of roof lights and solar panels to roof space; 3) front porch extension; 4) erection of raised decking to rear of building; and 5) hard and soft landscaping

6. Stables off Lodge Lane, Singleton FY6 LJ

Application validated on Jan 20 for change of use of stable building to one dwelling with associated external alterations including: 1) installation of new windows and doors to all elevations' 2) installation of roof lights and solar panels to roof space; 3) front porch extension; 4) erection of raised decking to rear of building; and 5) hard and soft landscaping

