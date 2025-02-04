Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of new homes, changes to already approved developments and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

11 Seaton Crescent, Lytham St Annes FY8 2RF Application validated on Jan 27 for conversion and extension of garage to side of dwelling to provide additional living accommodation including addition of pitched roof

Raker House Farm at 115 Kirkham Road, Freckleton PR4 1HS Application validated on Jan 28 for proposed pruning/felling of t1 (ash) protected by tpo 1981 no. 4

Land to the north and west of Freckleton Bypass, Bryning with Warton PR4 NNB Application validated on Jan 28 for non material amendment to reserved matters approval 20/0042 for alterations to soft landscaping scheme

Land at North Lodge, Lodge Lane, Singleton FY6 8LT Application validated on Jan 28 for permission in principle for erection of two dwellings

47 Hilton Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 4AN Application validated on Jan 29 for single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuilding and extension to front parking area