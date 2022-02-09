Blackpool fundraiser Big Ryan's cycle boost for little Isabelle Grundy's American treatment bid
A prolific Blackpool fundraiser got on his bike to promote a campaign to help fund a little girl's cancer treatment in America.
Ryan Smith, 35, of Harrowside, South Shore, cycled with pals from his home to Fleetwood Town FC's Highbury Stadium and back.
Their aim was to help little Isabelle Grundy (inset), aged six, who was diagnosed in July with High Risk Stage Four Neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer that affects mostly babies and young children.
Parents Louisa Moss, 33, and father Blaine Grundy, 35, need to raise £200,000 for life-saving treatment in the USA that is not readily available in the UK.
Their close friend Emma Robinson has set up a GoFundMe page to help them, along with other fundraisers, and Big Ry said he was keen to help.
He undertook the ride with pals Tyrone Price, Mark Alder and son Leon Alder.
Ry said: "It's very sad that such a young child and her family have got to go through this.
"We just wanted to highlight the campaign.
"If everyone in town donated just a pound then they would raise the money."
Big Ry was even sent a message of support by world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and fellow boxer Joseph Parker.
Once Isabelle has completed her treatment here in the UK there is still a 60 per cent chance she could relapse, hence the treatment which is only being carried out at the MSKCC facility in New York.
The treatment involves injections of bivalent vaccine, which helps the immune system fight lethal antigens.
The page is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/isabellegrundysstory and by today (Wednesday February 9) had raised £174,835 towards its target.