And some of the participants have lightheartedly dubbed it an England v Italy re-match after the Azzurri beat England in the final of the European Championships last year.

Rawcliffe & Co will take on Notarianni Ices this Friday (April 1) at Poolfoot Farm Training Ground, Thornton, beginning at 7.45pm (Friday April 1).

Money raised will go towards the Comic Relief charity, which this year has raised more than £42million so far following the Red Nose Day telethon on March 18, supporting a range of worthwhile projects across the developing world and the UK.

Joseph Tantram (left) a partner with Rawcliffe & Co (with son Henry) and Joshua Johnson and Harry Wright of Notarianni’s, who are taking apart in the five a-side football match for Comic Relief

A JustGiving page has been set up by Rawcliffe & Co to help raise funds, and there will also be collecting buckets out on the night.

Rebecca Thompson, office manager at Rawcliffe & Co, has coordinated the event and said: "We’re really grateful Notarrianni’s have agreed to help our fundraising us by putting out a team.

“As well as the football match, for the last week we have been raising money with bake sales, raffles, guess the sweets jar, sweepstakes and a dress down day.

"People are welcome to attend the match but if they can’t make it, we would love people to support the fund with any donations.

"With Notarianni’s Italian connection, the teams said it was a kind of re-run of the Italy v England match in the Euros last year.

"We’ve had quite a lot of interest in it."

Rawcliffe & Co, with offices on the Whitehills estate and Poulton, has a history of raising funds for good causes and in 2017 staff took on the Tough Mudder assault course challenge to raise funds for the Play Inclusion Project.

Team captain on the day will be Joseph Tantram, a partner in the firm.

Luca Vettese, managing director of Notarianni Ices, will captain his team, which will include ice cream parlour manager Josh Johnson.

The ice cream firm has its own fundraiser, currently supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Josh said: “We were delighted to help Rawcliffe’s – we’re really up for this match!”