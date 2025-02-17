A Blackpool firm specialising in premium air freshners has emerged with an upbeat rebrand after an unexpected legal battle over its original name.

Lewis Heyes (26) and Macauley Tierney (24) started their business, Turbo Scents, from scratch in the resort two years ago, putting long hours into the enterprise, determined to grow the business.

As they rapidly expanded their operation, their trading name began to get around; last year they were the main sponsors of a popular annual event, Cleveleys Car Show.

However, behind the scenes, their legal battle had begun.

Macauley Tierney and Lewis Heyes renamed their business Moxiaire after a legal challe ge over their original name

In March 2024 a letter came through the door informing the pair that they would have to stop using the Turbo Scents trade name as another company had already claimed it.

It came as a bombshell after they had worked so hard to establish the brand and get their name out.

But after almost a year of legal wrangles, the duo decided they had to move on and they opted for a rebrand.

Not only that, they launched the new name with a series of adverts on Tiktok, hinting that the business was coming to an end – before the final installment revealed the new name, Moxiaire, and their message about never giving up.

Lewis Heyes and Macauley Tierney rebranded their business after a legal battle

Macauley said: “We started our very own premium air freshener brand, 'Turbo Scents', in April 2023, when we were still in out early twenties.

"We already had full tim jobs and then would go to work at own e-commerce business, working there until midnight.

"We did that for several months without paying ourselves, paying the rent on a storage unit from our own full time wages so every penny the business made got reinvested.”

The lads marketed heavily towards the air fresheners for the car industry, using TikTok and instagram, putting up a stand at Lytham Car Show and even sponsoring Cleveleys Car Show last year.

The new range of air fresheners, with the new brand

Macauley added: “There were seriously late nights, working until 4am, orders coming in faster than they were going out, having to get help from friends and family to pack orders with us.

"We were on a live stream, selling our products for 22 hours out of a 24 hour day, we were the definition of creating your own luck.

"We moved into bigger premises, created new jobs.”

Then the letter came, threatening to undermine their hard-won.

Lewis said: “This case was ongoing for a 12 month period, we grew that fast in 12 months we finally came to the conclusion that a rebrand was the best option.

"As much as it hurt at the beginning, we changed our mindset to a positive and saw it as a blessing in disguise as we coulkd now introduce new product lines not just for cars. “We knew we couldn’t just quietly announce the rebrand as Turbo Scents had gained over 70 million views… we had to make an impact. “So, we launched Breaking News: Turbo Scents Gone Forever, a high-energy campaign designed to shake things up. “We went all in, hiring an actor to play a news reporter, using high-production cameras to capture every moment and rallying up friends and family to act as paparazzi. “The goal was to make people question and engage – and it worked!”

Macauley added: “To us, our new name stands for courage and determination and sends the message that, faced with a setback, we just kept going”.

For more information about about the lads’ enterprise, visit: Moxiaire.co.uk

