Blackpool firefighters called out to bin fire

A fire in a bin at Bispham led to firefighters being called out this morning.

By Richard Hunt
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 2:40pm

Two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the fire involving an external bin compound on Portree Road.

The call came in just after 8am today (January 22).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called out to an incident in Bispham
No details were given about the possible cause of the fire,