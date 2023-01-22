Blackpool firefighters called out to bin fire
A fire in a bin at Bispham led to firefighters being called out this morning.
By Richard Hunt
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 2:40pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended the fire involving an external bin compound on Portree Road.
The call came in just after 8am today (January 22).
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
No details were given about the possible cause of the fire,