Blackpool FC backing council's Get Vocal mental health campaign

Blackpool defender Reece James in the new kit

The campaign logo appears on the front of the team’s third kit away shirts for the 2021/22 football season.

Get Vocal advertising will be on display at the Bloomfield Road ground and players will promote the campaign’s key messages over the season.

It is part of a wider Blackpool Council sponsorship deal, which also sees VisitBlackpool branding on the players’ home kit.

Get Vocal’s message is particularly aimed at men in Blackpool who may be struggling but might not feel able to reach out.

The sponsorship aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health and encourages all residents to look after their mental wellbeing and seek support if they need it.

Get Vocal promotes five tips for better mental health: Voice – Talk to people; Observe – Live in the moment; Connect – Help others; Active – Move to clear your mind; Learn – Try something new.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council said: “Mental health is something we all have and need to look after.

“The stigma around reaching out and asking for support or letting loved ones know we are struggling is still very much there for many people and we want to change that.

“We are all aware that our physical health can be improved, but sometimes we forget our mental health also needs attention. The Get Vocal tips are a way to start giving your mental health the care it needs.

“The partnership between Get Vocal and Blackpool Football Club means we can reach more residents with our message and start a conversation about the importance of mental wellbeing.”

The Get Vocal kit went on sale in-store and online at Blackpool Football Club this week.

More information about the Get Vocal campaign and local mental health services can be found online at www.healthierblackpool.co.uk/GetVocal