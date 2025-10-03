Blackpool FC fans pay tribute to supporter Frank Knight who was sued for £20k by ex-owner Owen Oyston
Frank Knight had to pay out £20,000 to the Oyston family in 2015 after comments he made online in 2015 criticising how they ran the club.
He was also forced to publish an apology to Owen Oyston and his son Karl after posting allegations concerning them and the club on his Facebook page.
In his apology, he acknowledged they were “grossly defamatory” and had damaged the Oystons’ reputation within the club and in the “football community in general”.
The club's supporter liaison officer Steve Rowland said Mr Knight was one of a number of fans "infamously sued by the Oystons during the club's darkest years, for speaking out against the practices of the then owners".
Fans chose the 20th minute of the home game against Luton in recognition of the £20,000 Mr Knight was sued for when he was 67-years-old.
Fans of clubs ranging from Liverpool to Middlesbrough, as well as non-league teams contributed to a fund to help Mr Knight's legal costs, which was backed by celebrities like Countdown star Rachel Riley.
The Oystons sued a number of fans who posted complaints online about the way they ran the club, while club chairman Karl Oyston was later fined £40,000 by the FA for sending abusive texts to a fan.
Tim Fielding, another of the fans sued by the Oystons during the boycott campaign against their ownership said: "Unfortunately, Frank never recovered from the stresses that were put upon him during that time."
He said Mr Knight was "a true Blackpool fan willing to put his neck on the line in taking the Oystons to task over the West Ham ticket debacle with the Football Ombudsman".
The club later apologised to fans over a ticketing mix-up which saw scores of West Ham fans sitting among Blackpool supporters in the 2012 Championship play-off final.