Blackpool family's thanks as mum's life saved after 80 days In critical care

Danielle Wade (right) with mum Lynette, who spent 80 days in critical care after falling ill with Covid

Lynette Wade was taken into Blackpool Victoria Hospital in January after being diagnosed with the illness, but soon took a turn for the worse and was admitted to the hospital's critical

care unit.

The care team battled to save her and warned daughter Danielle about the dangers and the possibility of a phone call to say her mum may not make it.

Danielle Wade is running 5k a day for 30 days to raise funds for the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund

However, with the help of the team's dedicated work, Lynnette is now out of critical care after 80 long days - and on the road to recovery.

Thankful Danielle, 42, is now on the fundraising trail for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Charity, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, as a thanks for their lifesaving treatment.

She has set herself the challenge of running 5k a day for 30 days and through sponsorship has raised £2,000 so far, smashing her original target of £500.

Danielle, an accountant who grew up in Blackpool but now lives in London, said: “It was the biggest rollercoaster ever.

"They warned us about the blood clots, infection, and a phone call to say she probably wasn’t going to make it.”

“Critical care were amazing, just unbelievable. Phone calls to update us and even wheeling her out to the garden one day!”

The whole ordeal inspired Danielle to raise money and give back to the hospital that saved her mums life.

Determined to push herself out of her comfort zone, she set herself the running challenge, spurred on by the support of her family and friends.

She said: “They told us when mum woke up that her rehab would be like training for a marathon, so I try and think to myself, come on, other people feel worse, keep going.

"A lot of family and close friends were really apprehensive about what was going to happen to mum, so obviously they’re very grateful to the hospital.”

Lynette herself is a former member of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, as Waiting List Manager for over 30 years, and Danielle knows her mum was just as keen as her to

show their gratitude to the hospital.

Despite the magnitude of her recovery journey, Lynette has been keeping a close eye on her daughters fundraising page and watched her smash the original goal of £500.

However, the fundraising hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

Danielle faced an injury halfway through, but she’s now back putting one foot in front of the other and is on her way to completing her challenge.

She added“I got into a routine and started to enjoy it, but the hardest bit is the going.

"I don’t think I’m going to make a runner out of myself though!”

As the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, Blue Skies aims to support the best in patient care and medical research for the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre area.