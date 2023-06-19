We asked your views, after a study revealed that millions of drivers in the UK have admitted to vaping or smoking while driving.

Despite it violating a Highway code rule, a number of Blackpool residents confessed that they still smoke while they are behind the wheel, and have no plans to stop.

Nanny state

Millions of drivers have admitted to vaping or smoking while driving, which could result in penalty points. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some readers described the rule as ‘ludicrous’, and ‘a nanny state gone mental’.

One said they’d ‘rather a driver has a smoke/vape than road rage’.

Lisa said: “As long as there are no children or passengers who object what is the problem?”

Purge on smokers

Another called it a ‘purge on smokers to get smoking rates down'.

A study by Compare the Market found that over a quarter of drivers (27%) admitted to the habit, which can be punished with three to nine penalty points.

The Highway Code Rule 148 states that drivers must limit distractions while behind the wheel in order to drive safely, listing smoking as an example of what to avoid.

‘Listening to music can be distracting’

But some readers said that smoking is less distracting than having the radio on.

“Someone talking to you, or listening to music can be distracting. Are they going to start handing out penalty points for that next?” said Paula.

Understanding the risk

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Compare The Market said: “We found that a surprising number of drivers – 8.4% for smoking and 6.8% for vaping – are aware they could be fined for carrying out their habit while driving, but still do it anyway.

“It’s crucial for drivers to understand the risks involved with this; smoking and vaping while driving can distract you and make you drive carelessly, which could lead to accidents.

