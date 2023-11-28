Blackpool date for Fab Four tribute
The Mersey Beatles, who themselves hail from Liverpool, have wowed fans for more than 20 years and are bringing their biggest ever UK Tour to Blackpool Opera House on Thursday, November 30.
Blackpool holds a special place in the hearts of Beatles fans as John, Paul, George and Ringo famously played in the town no fewer than seven times in 1963 alone, at the former ABC or Queens’ theatres.
To celebrate this diamond anniversary, The Mersey Beatles have created a special hit-packed show, with the audience set to be taken on a magical journey from The Beatles’ 1963 debut album Please Please Me, through the mop-top craziness of Beatlemania, the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to the band’s later classics such as Get Back, Revolution and Hey Jude.