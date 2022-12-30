Alexis-Kate Hill, 10, who has been ‘dancing since [she] was a baby’, has performed around half of the 52 shows during the season, along with stars Steve Royle and Hayley Tamaddon.

But it’s been extra special as she has been able to spend quality time with mum, Katie Hill, who works as the choreographer, and grandmother, Lorraine Hill the creative director, of the annual Christmas pantomime which the family has been involved with for 23 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum, Katie Hill, started out as a dancer in the show, before taking on a role as a assistant choreographer and then being asked to lead the routines in Cinderella 2008.

Three generations of one family are all involved with the big pantomime - Lorraine Hill is the creative director, daughter Katie is the choreographer and her young daughter Alexis is dancing in her first ever show. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

She said: “It’s been a really special touch to have all three generations working together. It makes it a real family Christmas. It's hard having to be on the production side of things and also be a mum. I’m always trying to remember everything and make sure she remembers her costumes and tights.”

Alexis trains five days a week at the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, where her grandmother, Lorraine Hill, is the principal. Every year the school gets the opportunity for around 40 kids to audition for 16 parts – and then split into two teams of 8 for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine took over as principal when Barbara Jackson, now 86, developed Alzheimers. She said: “I’ve had all my grandchildren go through as [juvenile dancers], but they haven’t been able to do this for two years during Covid. We’re so grateful to the Blackpool Grand and to Martin at UK Productions for allowing the children to be a part of something so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three generations of one family are all involved with the big pantomime - Lorraine Hill is the creative director, daughter Katie is the choreographer and her young daughter Alexis is dancing in her first ever show. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The children think Steve Royle is family – he makes them all laugh and it’s just a family feel good show, for us as well. It's also a life lesson. it teaches discipline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis, who attends Northfold Primary school in Cleveleys, has had school friends and teachers come to watch her, as well as family from Newcastle.

And she’s also made friends with the cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, who also has an older daughter performing on the West End, said: “Being on stage dancing with their friends is the best experience. The memories they make through doing this panto is something they take with them for life.

Three generations of one family are all involved with the big pantomime - Lorraine Hill is the creative director, daughter Katie is the choreographer and her young daughter Alexis is dancing in her first ever show. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children weren’t able to join in the shows for the last two years due to Covid, so Katy said it’s nice to welcome them back in 2022.

"We're such a massive family at the theatre and with Martin Dodd and UK productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a wonderful team, we have this panto bubble every year for six whole weeks and every one that passes I feel so lucky to be involved with such a great production and team."

Martin Dodd’s production of Sleeping Beauty is a delightful treat for the whole family and it runs until Jan 01, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad