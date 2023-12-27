A Blackpool hip-hop dance crew will appear on ITV this New Year’s Eve - after performing at London’s Wembley arena with Kid Karim.

Blackpool’s very own dance crew House of Wingz took to their biggest stage yet at The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash at the OVO Arena Wembley, in front of 8,000 people.

The performance, which is set to air this New Year’s Eve on ITV1 and ITVX at 18.00, saw the local group celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop with an epic street dance.

House of Wingz perform onstage during The National Lottery's Big Bash to celebrate 2023

The National Lottery funded group was surprised halfway through the routine by their idol TeamGB breakdancer Kid Karim who will be showcasing his moves and going for gold next year at the Paris Olympics.

Samantha Bell-Doherty, the co-founder and creative director of House Of Wingz, told Blackpool Gazette: "It was surreal. Our young people all deserve to be there as they all work really hard to be outstanding at hip hop dance... to perform at Wembley was incredible, and to be part of a show of that calibre was mindblowing."

House Of Wingz dance crew backstage at Wembley

House of Wingz is a cultural organisation in Blackpool that teaches breaking, street dancing, street art, skateboarding, beat making, beatboxing and more, to young people - giving them a chance to express themselves, when they need it. The dance group has received more than £350K in National Lottery funding since 2018.

"We were chosen to be a part of this amazing experience because of the impact of the work we do and it was an honour to be considered", Samantha added. "It shows how Blackpool is a strong force when it comes to the world of dance."

Who is performing at the National Lottery's New Years Eve Big Bash?

Becky Hill opens the show with a performance of her hit Disconnect, and Take That will perform This Life and Never Forget.

Samantha adds: "The only other northern act is Take That, who are on just after us. Some of the mums were very starstruck and got a cheeky selfie with the boys."

The spectacular show is hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon, who also welcome Busted, Paloma Faith, Cat Burns and this year’s Eurovision winner, Loreen from Sweden, to the stage.

Jason Manford said: “I’m delighted to be hosting The National Lottery’s New Year's Eve Big Bash with Alesha. It’s going to be an incredible show, bringing the nation together to celebrate the most memorable moments of 2023. Whether you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to see the show at Wembley or watching from your sofa at home, dig out your dancing shoes and join us for a cracking night. It’s going to be a big one!”

Watch out for cameos from A-listers like Olivia Colman, Idris Elba, Glenn Close, Succession’s Brian Cox and a special award for Sir Mo Farah as he retires from sport.

"The lighting, stage, BSL interpreters and just the whole experience was something we will never forget," adds Samantha. "We're used to making work for the theatre, and having to adapt ourselves and create for TV was an incredible experience and the boost in confidence was amazing for both us and the kids."

A massive end-of-year party

The extravaganza looks back over some of the most memorable moments of 2023.

To set the scene, the OVO Arena Wembley will be transformed into a massive end of year party with the evening set to feature musical performances, popular culture highlights, key sporting moments and worldwide events that have impacted the UK throughout the year.

