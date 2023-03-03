Yesterday (March, 2), we shared the story of Lexi Bullock, a mum of two whose Claremont home has been “crawling in damp” since the day she moved in 15 months ago.

Lexi’s story received over a hundred comments from Gazette readers, who all reacted very differently...

Some were not very sympathetic

Readers have shared their opinions on Lexi Bullock's damp issue.

Lesley Salthouse: “So many issues with DAMP and MOULD. So many people don't open windows anymore to allow air to circulate, so many dry clothes etc on radiators with no ventilation. WHERE do they think that moisture from our bodies, showering, clothes drying goes to? It goes into your walls, carpets curtains etc. It's not rocket science! I'm not saying this applies to all but you can SELF HELP.”

Tracyann Gallacher: "So she is incapable of cleaning the mold daily as and when it appears?”

Louise Swindells: “And at the end of the story it states the landlord has actually put plans to sort it in motion, has put new windows in, sorted the skylight out and got people going round to assess a plan in a few days so why go running to the gazette?”

Lexi with her daughter Casey and asthmatic son Brody.

Others were quick to her defence

Nicola Barrot: “Cue the “just clean it and open the windows” brigade. If it’s appearing daily then there’s clearly an underlying issue that needs resolving. Not all mould and damp spots are caused by poor ventilation. Why should they have to live like that? A little boy died last year living in mouldy conditions. Too many cowboy landlords that need to be held accountable for lack of property maintenance. She shouldn’t have to “clean it off everyday”. She pays rent, she has a right to live in a home fit for purpose.”

Zoe Speakman: “There’s not many properties in Blackpool that aren’t damp. Honestly it’s a disgrace and letting agents and landlords should have their money withheld legally until it’s sorted. They would act then and take proper preventive measures.”

Chris Whynot: “No one should have to live like this, especially with young kids. It's an immoral disgrace”

Tracey Flynn: “Disgrace letting them live ther[e]”

