Blackpool dad raises money for brain cancer charity after daughter's diagnosis

Keith Walsh, 69, of Whitegate Drive, took part in a 274 mile cycle throughout August and raised £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

In February, his daughter Zara Taylor, 31, an NHS clerk at Blackpool Vic, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a highly aggressive brain cancer.

Zara was given the devastating prognosis of just 12 to 18 months to live.

Keith's daughter Zara is battling brain cancer. Pic: Zara Taylor

Pharmacy delivery driver Keith decided after her diagnosis to help in any way he could, and vowed to raise as much money as possible to help medics carry out research into the disease in a bid to save lives.

Keith said: "Obviously I'd rather not be doing this, I wish she didn't have it. It was a shock to me and her mum, but we're trying to keep as positive as we can.

"Hopefully with all the money raised for [Brain Tumour Research] they might be able to find a cure for it eventually. That's the ultimate goal."

Keith hit the road on his bike and cycled 274 miles in August, during a national challenge to raise money for the charity.

He ticked off the final five miles while taking part in resort event Ride the Lights on the prom on August 31, and plans to continue fundraising in the future.

Keith continued: "We had donations from patients I deliver to and customers in my wife's salon, and I cycled with my friend ben who lives a couple of doors down.

"We're also planning on scaling the Trafford Centre, taking part in the Three Peaks challenge, and a big cycle ride from London to Brighton next year.

"Zara's husband Jordan will probably join in with some of the other events, and I'm keeping up my cycling now so if there's anything else we can jump onto to raise money we will."

Zara has also raised money for Brain Tumour Research, after taking part in a 26-mile jog challenge in May.

She said: "I am so proud of my dad and grateful he did this for me.