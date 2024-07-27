Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A D-Day veteran from Blackpool who witnessed the horror of war on Omaha beach has died two weeks before his 99th birthday.

Joe Turpin was just 19 when he served on the ship HMS Ryde and was sent to help protect the Mulberry harbour just off Omaha beach.

Just last month, the veteran appeared on large digital screens in central London and Portsmouth to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces’ invasion of Normandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said Joe passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on July 4, aged 98.

Blackpool D-Day veteran Joe Turpin passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on July 4, aged 98. - two weeks before his 99th birthday | Blackpool Gazette

Joe & Peggy: More than 70 years of happy marriage

Joe was the beloved husband of former kilt-maker Peggy and the couple enjoyed seven happy decades together, celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary in 2018.

They met as teenagers when Peggy’s parents, from Glasgow, regularly visited Joseph and his family, who lived in Blackpool.

Joe served as a radar operator in the Navy during the Second World War, and took part in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.

Peggy and Joe Turpin were both aged 92 when they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on the 6th of April, 2018 | Blackpool Gazette

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aged just 19, he served on the ship HMS Ryde which was sent to protect the Mulberry harbour just off Omaha beach. These floating bases were used to defend supply ships and store food and ammunition. They were critical to the success of D-Day.

Horror of war

Joe witnessed the horror at Omaha beach and never forgot the tragic loss of life.

“I’ll never forget it. 6th June. I’ll never forget it. What a waste of life. That’s war,” said Joe ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day last month.

“Out of the five [landing beaches], four of them were pretty successful getting ashore. But the fifth one, Omaha... it was a slaughterhouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D-Day blind veteran Joe Turpin transported American soldiers to beaches and defended Mulberry Harbour | Richard Cannon

After the war, he worked for the Blackpool Council cleansing department while Peggy went on to work part-time at Blackpool airport following their marriage in 1948. Speaking at the celebrating of their 70th wedding anniversary in 2018, son John said their secret to a long marriage was ‘consideration for each other’.

Joe was a dearly loved dad to his two sons John and Andrew, his daughter Janice and daughter-in-law Joan. He was also a loving grandfather to Helen, Jane, Jonathan,Sarah, Lee and Alexander, and much loved by their partners and his great-grandchildren.

He and wife Peggy were much involved with the Holy Trinity Church in Dean Street, Blackpool where they earned the affection of many friends.

Joe Turpin as a young man in the Navy | submit

Funeral service

Joseph’s funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday 1st August at 1.45 pm. It will be followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Regent Avenue, Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family have asked for ‘family flowers only’ but donations, if desired, can be made to Trinity Hospice or Holy Trinity Church.

All enquiries please c/o

D. Hollowell & Sons,

Highfield Funeral Home,