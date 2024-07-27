Blackpool D-Day veteran Joe Turpin dies two weeks before 99th birthday
Joe Turpin was just 19 when he served on the ship HMS Ryde and was sent to help protect the Mulberry harbour just off Omaha beach.
Just last month, the veteran appeared on large digital screens in central London and Portsmouth to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces’ invasion of Normandy.
His family said Joe passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on July 4, aged 98.
Joe & Peggy: More than 70 years of happy marriage
Joe was the beloved husband of former kilt-maker Peggy and the couple enjoyed seven happy decades together, celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary in 2018.
They met as teenagers when Peggy’s parents, from Glasgow, regularly visited Joseph and his family, who lived in Blackpool.
Joe served as a radar operator in the Navy during the Second World War, and took part in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
Aged just 19, he served on the ship HMS Ryde which was sent to protect the Mulberry harbour just off Omaha beach. These floating bases were used to defend supply ships and store food and ammunition. They were critical to the success of D-Day.
Horror of war
Joe witnessed the horror at Omaha beach and never forgot the tragic loss of life.
“I’ll never forget it. 6th June. I’ll never forget it. What a waste of life. That’s war,” said Joe ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day last month.
“Out of the five [landing beaches], four of them were pretty successful getting ashore. But the fifth one, Omaha... it was a slaughterhouse.”
After the war, he worked for the Blackpool Council cleansing department while Peggy went on to work part-time at Blackpool airport following their marriage in 1948. Speaking at the celebrating of their 70th wedding anniversary in 2018, son John said their secret to a long marriage was ‘consideration for each other’.
Joe was a dearly loved dad to his two sons John and Andrew, his daughter Janice and daughter-in-law Joan. He was also a loving grandfather to Helen, Jane, Jonathan,Sarah, Lee and Alexander, and much loved by their partners and his great-grandchildren.
He and wife Peggy were much involved with the Holy Trinity Church in Dean Street, Blackpool where they earned the affection of many friends.
Funeral service
Joseph’s funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday 1st August at 1.45 pm. It will be followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Regent Avenue, Lytham.
His family have asked for ‘family flowers only’ but donations, if desired, can be made to Trinity Hospice or Holy Trinity Church.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 01253 408886
