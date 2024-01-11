Blackpool couple win £350,000 apartment in Manchester's N.O.M.A Quarter with Elite Competitions
A Blackpool couple have won a £350,000 apartment in an online raffle.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool resident Andrew Clark, and his wife Gemma, are celebrating a very happy new year - after drawing the winning ticket for a new luxurious home.
The lucky couple visited their apartment for the first time, after discovering they had won the life-changing prize on New Years Eve.
READ MORE: I won my dream home in a lottery draw. Mr Clark had entered an online competition to “Win an Apartment” with Lancashire-based company Elite Competitions. He could have taken a £250,000 tax-free cash alternative, but chose the property instead.
Located in the N.O.M.A Quarter in Manchester, the £350,000 apartment was accompanied by a resident’s gym and lounge and came stocked with over £10,000 worth of furniture for the winner to take.
“We will enjoy it for a while while we get advice” Andrew said, adding that “Luckily we’re not in a situation where we’re absolutely desperate for money….we’re not well off, we both work very hard”.
Elite Competition’s Founder Alex Beckett commented on Andrew’s win: “I’m very happy for Andrew and his wife, this was the right financial decision for them because the apartment is incredible. Whether they later decide to sell or rent the property out, this is life changing for them”.