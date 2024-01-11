Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool resident Andrew Clark, and his wife Gemma, are celebrating a very happy new year - after drawing the winning ticket for a new luxurious home.

The lucky couple visited their apartment for the first time, after discovering they had won the life-changing prize on New Years Eve.

READ MORE: I won my dream home in a lottery draw. Mr Clark had entered an online competition to “Win an Apartment” with Lancashire-based company Elite Competitions. He could have taken a £250,000 tax-free cash alternative, but chose the property instead.

Located in the N.O.M.A Quarter in Manchester, the £350,000 apartment was accompanied by a resident’s gym and lounge and came stocked with over £10,000 worth of furniture for the winner to take.

“We will enjoy it for a while while we get advice” Andrew said, adding that “Luckily we’re not in a situation where we’re absolutely desperate for money….we’re not well off, we both work very hard”.