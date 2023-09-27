A Blackpool woman who suffered a tragic miscarriage while on holiday in Bulgaria is now stranded in the country with her partner.

Charlotte Capper was on a dream trip abroad to Nesebar with partner Bryan Heyes when she suffered a placental abruption.

After an emergency C-section and losing 5units of blood, she lost her baby boy at 22 weeks.

But after that trauma, there were other problems to come.

Bryan Heyes and Charlotte Capper

Charlie, as she is known by friends, had previously suffered from a DVT (deep vein thrombosis) and because of the her surgery, is considered a high risk if she attempts to fly home.

Bryan had to fly home with the children but has now gone back to Bulgaria to be with Charlie.

They are now awaiting her being given ‘fit to fly’ notification but in the meantime they are stuck and their costs are rising, as Bryan is having to pay for accommodation.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by pal Sam Rolls.

Sam said: “It was a dream for Bryan after finding out they were carrying a baby boy to complete there ever growing family.

“Bryan always wanted to have a son after having two girls.

"It was the family’s first holiday abroad together and the kids first time on an airplane.

“But last Thursday night around 11pm Charlotte suffered a placental abruption and started bleeding. She ended up losing the baby.”

After Charlie nearly lost her life, Bryan had to get the children back to the UK on the flight for the next day as scheduled.

Sam addd: “Her and Bryan are now stuck in Bulgaria awaiting a fit to fly.

"Bryan is unable to see her due to hospital visitor policy and insurance unable to pay for flights, accommodation and the 10 units of blood the Charlie desperately needed to save her life.

"With Bryan supporting Charlie amazingly from Bulgaria, being self employed and is unable to work.

"They are using whatever ever money they can to pay hospital bills as well as everyday life bills back at home.

"Looking into a ways of returning back to the UK by either flight or hire if unable to fly and the accommodation that Bryan has been staying in whilst supporting Charlie.

“They are too proud to ask for help but I know they have so many friends that would want to help them in their time of need.

So I’m asking if anyone can donate anything they can, to raise some funds to get my lovely friends home and safe to there children so they can finally greave the loss of there baby boy after this awful ordeal it would be massively appreciated.”

Sam has set a £2,000 target and had raised £more than £900 by teatime on Wednesday September 27.