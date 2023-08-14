A Blackpool couple say they are worried about being made homeless for a second time and fear they could even lose custody of their young son.

Amy Douglas, 29, and Mark Fulcher, 41, felt they had no choice but to move out of their rented house on Smithy Mews, North Shore, after a dispute with their landlord over damp in the property.

The couple were particularly concerned about the impact the damp environment would have on their three year old son Leo and Amy’s mother Ann, 59, who lives with them and has cancer.

They also clashed with the property owner over rent arrears, which they say amounted to £1,800 and was being dealt with, although the landlord told them it was more than £4,000.

Amy Douglas with son Leo. The family are worried about being homeless again

As a result of being homeless, they were found temporary bed and breakfast accommodation at the Calypso Hotel on Albert Road, organised through Blackpool Council.

However, they say the authority told them that after 56 days in the B&B its ‘duty of care’ to them will end on August 25, by which time they must find another place to live.

However Amy, who works as a cleaner, and seasonal gardener, Mark, say they are struggling to find a suitable place because landlords are asking for a guarantor who will cover the cost if there is any difficulty receiving the rent.

Damp in the window frame of the couple's former home.

They say they don’t have a guarantor or any savings.

Amy said: “It’s a real worry, we have been trying to find property but it is really difficult.

"We just wanted the landlord to sort out the damp – we had lived there nine years and the damp had got gradually worse.

"We had come to an arrangement to pay back the rent arrears but things became difficult and we felt we had no choice to leave.

"We both work and we’re trying out best but our incomes are low – the thought of being made homeless again and being in danger of losing custody of Leo is terrifying.

"Then there’s my mum to think of.

"We just want to be able to find a reasonable place to live.”