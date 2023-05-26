Blackpool Council is bringing in the move as part of an effort to improve pedestrian and road user safety in the town centre,

Using an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), the council will be restricting traffic movement in the town centre to introduce a new pedestrian and cycle zone in St John’s Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the new restrictions?

New traffic restrictions are being trialled for Blackpool town centre, including St John's Square

The restrictions will apply to the roads surrounding St John’s Square including Cedar Square, Birley Street, Adelphi Street, Carter Street, part of Church Street (from St John’s Square to Corporation Street) and part of Abingdon Street (from Church Street to Cheapside).

Only buses, taxis and authorised vehicles (such as emergency services) will be permitted into the restricted area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other restrictions being introduced include no loading between 10.30am to 6pm, and no waiting at any time.

Taxis will be permitted to stop for pick-up and drop-off within the restricted area. A new designated taxi rank will also be introduced on Church Street outside the Empress Buildings.

To keep disruption to a minimum for businesses within the restricted area, access for delivery vehicles will be permitted between 6pm to 10:30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do the changes come into effect?

The ETRO will be in place and enforceable from Monday June 5 for an experimental period of up to 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council will review the ETRO after six months, with the right to amend the order at any time during the 18 month experimental period.

Following the implementation of the ETRO, on site monitoring and information gathering will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public, businesses and all interested parties are invited to provide feedback and share their views on the new restrictions, helping to determine whether the scheme should be made permanent or an alternative solution would be more appropriate.

Further details of the ETRO and how to be involved in the consultation process can be found at www.blackpool.gov.uk/consultations.

What they say

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “In the past, this area has been a safety concern for pedestrians and road user, resulting in an increased number of complaints from members of the public and local businesses over the traffic behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By introducing a clear pedestrian and cycle zone we hope to improve safety for everyone using the area.

“Allowing buses and taxis to continue to use this route will ensure bus journey times are maintained and the businesses in the area remain accessible for all.”

Previously a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) was in place at St John’s Square which prohibited access to all vehicles during the day. This worked successfully for many years.

Since then the area has seen increased volumes of traffic and as such has become an area of uncertainty for road users and pedestrians, causing a safety concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad