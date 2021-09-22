Blackpool Council submits plans to extend dog control and fouling orders

The PSPO consultation will run until October 24

The current dog control and dog fouling PSPO, which was introduced in 2018, prohibits the fouling of land by dogs at any time.

It also bans the walking of dogs in certain areas on a permanent or temporary basis.

Places where dogs are not allowed at any time include children's play areas, multi-use games areas, ball courts, BMX and skate parks, bowling and golfing greens, the Stanley Park boating lake and ornamental ponds, Marton Mere lake, and the playing areas of all marked sports pitches when in use.

Temporary restrictions are put in place on Blackpool's beaches from the North Pier to the Solaris Centre between May 1 and September 30, meaning no dogs can be walked there on or off-lead during this time.

The PSPO also rules that dogs must be kept on-lead on all public roads, on Blackpool Promenade between North and South Pier, in public parks and gardens, in cemeteries and churchyards, car parks, on tram tracks and adjacent footpaths, at the Marton Mere nature reserve, the Cenotaph, the arboretum on Moor Park Avenue, the grassy embankments on South Promenade, and around Starr Gate tram stop. A person in charge of a dog must put it on a lead if requested to do so by an authorising officer, even if the dog is outside one of these lead-only zones.

Failure to comply with the rules may result in a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Blackpool Council is now seeking to renew the PSPO as it is due to expire on November 28. A consultation has been launched, and can be found HERE.As well as offering their opinions on the current restrictions, the survey also asks people to say how big of a problem they think dog fouling and roaming is in Blackpool's parks and green spaces.

The survey will run until October 24. Paper copies can be obtained from the council’s libraries, front-facing council offices and vet surgeries including Blackpool PDSA Pets Hospital, the Rowan Veterinary Centre Ltd, Robert Jones Veterinary Surgery, Vets4Pets Squires Gate and Vets4Pets Warbreck.

BLACKPOOL'S 'DOG EXCLUSION ZONES'

Bethesda Square, Bispham Bowling Green, Bispham Gardens Play Area, Blackpool Cricket Club, Blackpool Park Golf Club, Blackpool Subscription Bowling Green, Boundary Park Recreational Areas, Briar Field 5-a-side, Carr Road Playing Fields, Cavendish Road recreation ground, Cenotaph, Champagne Avenue Play Area, Claremont Bowling Green, Claremont Park, Corrib Road Playing Field, East Pines Park Play Area, Fleetwood Road Golf Course, George Bancroft Park Play Areas, Halfway House Bowling Green, Hampton Road Bowling Green, Harold Larwood Park, Herons Reach Golf Course, Highfield Road Play Areas, Kincraig 5-a-side, Kincraig Fun Zone, Kincraig lake, Kingscote Park recreational areas