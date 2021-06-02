Blackpool Council seeks artist to produce new £45k landmark on Anchorsholme seafront

The place where the new art will be located

The authority is inviting artists, designers or creative professionals experienced in creating public artwork to offer up their ideas by Monday, June 7. Following this, up to four finalists will be chosen and paid £1,000 to produce concept art of their proposals.

A sum of up to £45k is available for the Council to commission further detailed designs, production and installation of the work, located between the Promenade and Princes Way, adjacent to the T-junction with Anchorsholme Lane West.

The plan follows on from a a £80M investment by United Utilities in work to change and upgrade the sewer network in the town. This includes the redevelopment of Anchorsholme Park, which opened to the public in July 2020 after a five year makeover with a cafe, amphitheatre, play area, hard ball courts, and a new underground waste tank and pumping station.

The site proposed for the artwork is directly above the old Victorian underground tank where the original pumping station was located, which has been decommissioned and is being filled in with concrete. The original iron ventilation ducts are also to be removed.

Artists with 'a proven track record of high-quality commissions and experience of engaging with the community', who would like to spearhead the project, are asked to contact Carolyn Primett, Blackpool Council's head of arts, at [email protected]

They are asked to include five examples of previous work, along with information about why they are interested in the project, experience, and how they intend to engage with the community during the development process.

Shortlisted artists will work with the Commissioning Steering Group, including Anchorsholme councillors Paul Galley and Tony Williams, to develop their concept design proposals. They will then be expected to develop their proposal through independent research.