The first phase of the project is set to begin on May 16 with the building of a new multi-storey car park, which will have space for 1,306 vehicles.

As a result of the construction, parking at the existing Central car park will be reduced to approximately 800 spaces with access via the main entrance on Central Drive.

Disabled bays will remain available at the car park, situated along the fence by New Bonny Street, opposite Coral Island and near the entrance to Chapel Street. Disabled badge holders will be allowed to use all the bays, not just the designated disabled bays, with three hours free parking available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the new multi-storey car park

The road from Seasider’s Way to Chapel Street will remain closed, with traffic being diverted at Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road and Bloomfield Road.

Other car parks in the area, including South car park, Bloomfield Road, Lonsdale Road, Seasider's Way and Foxhall Village, will remain in use.

The new multi-storey, which is expected to take 16 months to complete, is the first step in Blackpool Council’s ambitious plan to transform the former central station into a bustling tourist attraction with three indoor theme parks, a 200-room hotel, bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment areas.