In an interview with OK! the 26-year-old actress, who grew up in Cleveleys and is famous for playing the character Bethany Platt in the soap, announced she was five months pregnant.

She also opened up about a devastating miscarriage. She told OK how it had been a traumatising and horrendous time and although scared, she was excited.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations on her Instagram page.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson pictured in May this year (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

helenxedwardsx wrote: ‘Aww congratulations you must be soooo excited @lucyfallonx’ and footsteps_88 commented ‘Congratulations on your amazing news x’

Lucy was last seen on our screens in Corrie last year. She had found fame with the hit soap and won a string of awards for her portrayal of the teenager character. She went on to star in ITV’s challenge series Don’t Rock The Boat. Ryan Ledson, who is 25, hails from Liverpool and joined PNE in 2018.