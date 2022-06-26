Blackpool Colour Run boosts Trinity Hospice funds by an estimated £30,000

Trinity Hospice is an estimated £30,000 better off after 900 people took to the sands from the Blackpool’s Starr Gate for the seventh annual Colour Run.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 11:46 am

The event has raised more than £300,000 for the Bispham-based charity over the years and the latest success comes hot on the heels of the Beaverbooks Bike Ride boosting Trinity coffers by £15,000 earlier this month.

Trinity’s head of fundraising Linzi Warburton, said: “Blackpool Colour Run truly is our most colourful event, and it’s just wonderful seeing people wear their colours with pride and a huge smile on their faces.”

Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success

Hundreds of people took to the sands from Starr Gate for the seventh Blackpool Colour Run

Photo: Neil Cross

Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success

Families were among the hundreds of people of all ages took to the sands for the seventh Blackpool Colour Run

Photo: Neil Cross

Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success

Hundreds of people had fun galore in the seventh Blackpool Colour Run

Photo: Neil Cross

Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success

Blackpool Colour Run was the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and have fun in aid of a good cause

Photo: Neil Cross

