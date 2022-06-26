The event has raised more than £300,000 for the Bispham-based charity over the years and the latest success comes hot on the heels of the Beaverbooks Bike Ride boosting Trinity coffers by £15,000 earlier this month.
Trinity’s head of fundraising Linzi Warburton, said: “Blackpool Colour Run truly is our most colourful event, and it’s just wonderful seeing people wear their colours with pride and a huge smile on their faces.”
1. Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success
Hundreds of people took to the sands from Starr Gate for the seventh Blackpool Colour Run
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success
Families were among the hundreds of people of all ages took to the sands for the seventh Blackpool Colour Run
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success
Hundreds of people had fun galore in the seventh Blackpool Colour Run
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Blackpool Colour Run a dazzling success
Blackpool Colour Run was the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and have fun in aid of a good cause
Photo: Neil Cross