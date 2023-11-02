A familiar face to generations of people in need of shoe repairs in Blackpool town centre has died aged 80.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Wood was a dedicated shoe repairer at Timpson for a record-breaking 57 years.After starting with the company as a teenager, he became the longest serving member of the Timpson team, as on his retirement just eight years ago, he was the only person in the company with longer service than the chairman, John Timpson.

On the day he left school at 15 his mum told him to go to the old labour exchange and not to come back until he had a job. He had wanted to be a plumber but the only job available was a shoe repairer for Timpsons, the rest is history.A family member said: “Barry spent most of his working years at Timpson’s Talbot Road and Abingdon Street market locations, making a big impression on customers, who will remember his cheery attitude and excellent craftmanship – a true Timpson legend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He worked across the Fylde Coast including at St Annes where he managed a shop for a while. His incredible skills meant he was the first choice for repairs for local shoe shops, should they need anything fixing including exclusive shoe shop Vernon Humpage which once needed Italian shoes repairing which had been damaged.

Blackpool cobbler Barry Wood who has died

"He was always happy to take on the complicated jobs, it was a challenge and he always fixed them. As time went on, Timpsons introduced key cutting, watch repairs and engraving but he didn’t like to be out of his comfort zone, it was the shoe repairs he wanted to do.

"Whenever we went out for the day, to another town and he saw a Timpsons, he would go in, introduce himself and start helping out – he needed his fix, I think.”