Merrycat Fish & Chips closed its doors on Nov 6th 2023, leaving many local customers confused by the unannounced closure.

But the popular family-run fishery on Layton Road has confirmed they are re-opening on Tuesday 13th February. A spokesperson said: "The Merrycat in Layton will be open on Tuesday 13th February at 11.30am to 1pm then 4.30pm to 7pm."

