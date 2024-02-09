Blackpool chippy reopens after Merrycat Fish and Chips in Layton closed unexpectedly due to illness
Merrycat Fish & Chips closed its doors on Nov 6th 2023, leaving many local customers confused by the unannounced closure.
But the popular family-run fishery on Layton Road has confirmed they are re-opening on Tuesday 13th February. A spokesperson said: "The Merrycat in Layton will be open on Tuesday 13th February at 11.30am to 1pm then 4.30pm to 7pm."
Owners, Steve and Carrina had shared updates on social media, about some health issues, leaving Layton residents uncertain about the future of their local chippy. The latest post reads: "Steve and Carrina look forward to seeing you again after Carrina's long illness."