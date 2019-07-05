Blackpool Carnival is back and bigger than ever

An extravaganza of colour and noise with an international theme is promised as Blackpool Carnival returns for its third year.

The two day event will begin on July 19 with a Friday night concert from 7pm to 10pm on the Waterloo Headland featuring mainly of Reggae, RnB, HipHop artists.

The Silver Band open the show on Waterloo Headland in last year's Blackpool Carnival

Then on Saturday, a parade will take place along the Promenade starting outside the Solaris Centre at noon.

It turns into Dean Street near the Viking Hotel and then left onto Bond Street before returning to the Prom via Waterloo Street and making its way to the Waterloo Headland.

There will be two stages at the headland and a series of stalls along the sea front.

Carnival chairman Geoff Moore said: “This being the third annual Carnival of recent times, the main priority being to continue the success of the two previous year’s events, this year for the first time, it is extended over two days.

A mixture of hip hop, reggae and Caribbean music will be performed at Blackpool Carnival

“The fact that the procession is along the roadway, allows the pedestrian part of the prom to be used.

“In between the railings around the Waterloo Headland, there will be a whole host of continental food stands, craft, charity, information stalls as well as free children’s activities.

“The smaller stage which is at the northern part of the headland will have reggae and Caribbean music playing all afternoon and evening, the main stage nearest South Pier will showcase the vast amount of local talent that there is in this Great Town of ours, the event finishing at 9.0pm.”

Blackpool nightclub Home and HQ in Talbot Road will be hosting a carnival after party from 11pm but unlike the daytime events this will not be free of charge.

Mr Moore added: “We have to say a big thank you to all the bands, dance troupes, stage performers and all other entertainers involved in with making these such special days.

"And a huge thank you to the local council, not only for the help and advice, but also for the use of the Blackpool Promenade and the local roads for the procession.”