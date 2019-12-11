Blackpool Carers Centre receive 'incredible support' with fundraising at Christmas markets

Blackpool Carers Centre held it's 'Welcome to Winter' Christmas markets on Saturday December 7, raising £1600 to support unpaid carers on the Fylde coast.

The centre, based at Beaverbrooks House on Newton Drive, Blackpool, is the single point of access for carers in Blackpool and currently offers support to over 1000 local young people, and 6000 people in total.

Volunteers at the centre helped to raise 1600 for unpaid carers.

A variety of small businesses set up in the grounds of the centre, with food hosted by the Best Western Carlton hotel and RISE enterprise gifts created by pupils at Highfurlong School.

Christmas decorations were crafted by teams of volunteers at the centre, and guests enjoyed music from Park Community Academy brass band.

Terry Hodkinson, head of fundraising and business development at Blackpool Carers said: “The support we received from everyone this year at this festive event has been incredible.

"We would like to say a big thank you to all those who took a stall, bought gifts or had a go at the games.

"To raise this amount over just a few hours is incredible and will help us provide some much-needed respite sessions for the unpaid carers we support.”