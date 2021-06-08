Blackpool carer's 500km running challenge raises money for Trinity Hospice in memory of mum

Julie Dean, 56, of Hemingway, raised £910 for Trinity Hospice in Low Moor Road, Bispham by running 500km between January and April.

Ms Dean ran the distance with friend Kevin Twiss in memory of her mum, Fylde Coast charity mogul Doreen Smith MBE, who died at age 75 in December 2019.

Mrs Smith set up the Broadwater estate's Dream Scheme community group for youngsters in Fleetwood, and played a pivotal role in the founding of former Fleetwood charity Refurb (Wyre and Fylde), before she died of cancer.

Julie Dean and her dad Peter Smith present Trinity Hospice with £910, after Julie ran 500km in memory of her mum Doreen Smith MBE. Photo: Julie Dean

She was awarded an MBE from the Queen for her services to charity.

Julie said: "My mum was diagnosed with cancer three months before she died, but I told my dad I didn't want to know which kind of cancer she had.

"Trinity Hospice was just amazing through it all. My mum spent two weeks in Trinity after leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but she wanted to come home after finding out she only had a few months left.

"They helped us look after her, we had carers coming to check on my dad and make sure he was okay as well.

"It was brilliant to be able to give the money over to them, and knowing which cause it was going towards kept me going."

Michelle Lonican, community fundraising manager at Trinity Hospice, said: "We are so incredibly honoured that Julie has chosen to support Trinity Hospice in memory of her mum Doreen Smith MBE.

"This enormous amount raised will enable Trinity Hospice to continue to care for those patients and their families across the Fylde coast needing compassionate end of life services when they need it most.