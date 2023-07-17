A support worker at a Blackpool housing scheme has been named Wellbeing Hero of the Year by their charity employer.

Julie Rose Neale, a live-in caretaker at Blackpool Supported Housing in Bispham, was one of over 150 people nominated for the Making Space Colleague Awards.

Julie Rose Neale collecting her award from charity Making Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took home the trophy awarded by the National Adult Health and Social Care charity after judges praised her passion for doing the best for tenants and ‘clearly making a difference for her neighbours’.

Julie was presented with her award at a ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool, with a keynote speech by motivational speaker and leadership expert Gavin Ingham.

The audience heard how Julie had revitalised the scheme's outside space, cooked special meals for tenants in her own time and made herself available 24 hours a day.

Making Space trustee Elaine Johnston and chief of operations Nick Farmer judged the Wellbeing Hero award. They selected Julie for her ‘passion for doing the best for the tenants she supports’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Farmer said: “Her approach clearly makes the difference between having somewhere to live and having a home".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny MacLeod, Making Space's regional head of operations for Lancashire, said: “Just one example of the good work that Julie does is that she painted the rear yard and added fencing, plants, ornaments, benches and lighting. This really turned the outdoor space into the kind of area where tenants want to sit together and it has helped to reduce isolation.

“She provides a hot meal for her neighbours once a week and made a full traditional Christmas dinner and a New Year buffet for everyone. She is always approachable and the first to offer help to any tenant who needs it.”

Julie said: “It was a wonderful feeling to receive the Making Space Wellbeing Hero Award. Although totally unexpected, it is heartwarming to know that my efforts are appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am fortunate to be part of the Making Space team here in Blackpool, all of whom are passionate and dedicated to their roles. Their support and encouragement has been amazing.”

The Making Space Colleague Awards recognise and pay tribute to individuals and teams who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations and make a real difference to the lives of the people supported by the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad