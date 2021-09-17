Blackpool beauty queen in the running to represent Great Britain in world-famous Miss Universe pageant

Joanna Johnson, 28, will compete in the Miss Great Britain competition next month

Joanna Johnson, 28, will compete in the Miss Universe Great Britain pageant in South Wales next month, where she hopes to become the first Blackpool woman to represent Great Britain at the international competition.

Joanna said: “Pageants have given me a purpose, they have given me the confidence I never thought I would have to be able to go for and achieve my dreams. I want to prove to every little girl out there that has ever doubted themselves that they can do anything and to never ever give up.”

The hair stylist, of North Shore, has competed in pageants since she was 18. She was named Miss Galaxy North England in 2018 and won the international Miss Galaxy competition later that year.

Joanna was crowned Miss Galaxy in 2018

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant is her last chance to earn the title and win the crown - because women aged over 28 aren’t allowed to compete.

She said: “This is my last chance, and I’m ready.

“I first entered pageantry just to gain confidence. I absolutely loved my experience and I continued on, and it has shaped me into the person I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am without pageants.

“I’m not sure whether I will continue after this. I don’t know if I want to leave my pageant career on a high note. This competition is always one I have wanted to do, and to be crowned Miss Universe would be an incredible final achievement.”

As part of her pageant campaign, Joanna is also raising money for A-Sisterhood, a charity supporting disadvantaged women worldwide, and Stop Acid Attacks in India which helps survivors of acid assaults.

The Miss Great Britain final, which involves an interview with a judging panel, followed by swimwear and eveningwear rounds onstage, will include a ‘Bring A Bra Ball’, with guests donating bras to Smalls for All, a charity which collects underwear to give to adults and children in need in Africa and the UK.

Joanna said: “I am really excited to have been chosen as a finalist for Miss Universe Great Britain this year and am looking forward to supporting A-Sisterhood as part of the process. Miss Universe is one of the biggest pageants in the world and I think it’s going to be a huge adventure as well as a lot of fun.”