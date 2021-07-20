Blackpool band Alright set for debut gig this Saturday

The band Alright outside Bootleg

The four piece group Alright are performing at the Bootleg Social, Topping Street, in a bill that also includes a live reading from author Nathan Parker and singer songwriter Daisy Atkinson.

After just a few days of the tickets going on sale, they had all sold out.

The band formed when its members were introduced via mutual friends just before the second lockdown last year and discovered they were on the same musical wavelength.

After that they started writing songs and have already released a number of singles via online music sites, which have proved popular.

Now, after being together for only a year, they have a set of ten original songs ready to perform at the gig.

Lead singer Joe Darnell 24, said: "We've released a number of songs but we've not been able to perform any of them live yet.

"So we'll finally be able to put that right on Saturday."

Joe said the lads were "buzzing" about being able to perform live but would probably be nervous near the time.

The indie band’s catchy, melodic tunes, such as Lover’s Game and Tangerine Dream, seem to have hit a note with online listeners but the lads all have day jobs and the band is unsigned.

Along with Joe and Matt Bunnage , the line-up also features lead guitarist Joe Platt , and Josh Hagan is on drums.