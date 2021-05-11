Blackpool band Alright in Bloomfield Road video shoot for next single
Blackpool rock band Alright are set to release their second single and have thanked the town's football club for giving them a helping hand.
The indie band, who were formed during lockdown last year, marked their debut in February with the catchy single Lover's Game.
Their second release is an upbeat number and is aptly called Tangerine Dream, as the video was shot at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium.
The song and accompanying video will be released soon.
Lead singer Joe Darnell, 24, of South Shore, said: " It was really good of Blackpool FC to allow us access to Bloomfield Road to get footage for the music video.
"As a band we are absolutely made up that they allowed this to happen.
"We just think it’s amazing that they did this for us considering how busy they are with the play-offs."
Joe said that the band all followed the Seasiders, famous for their tangerine colours but said the song itself, written by the band's rhythm guitarist Matt Bunnage was not specifically about the club.
He said: "It is a song about your northern, working class hometown, wherever that may be, but in our case Blackpool.
"We reflect upon the fact that it’s a great place but also how it’s important to strive beyond it."
The lads all come from South Shore, and have an average age of 25.
Along with Joe and Matt Bunnage , the band also features lead guitarist Joe Platt and Josh Hagan is on drums.
Joe added that the band was not signed to a record label and they all had day jobs, but said: "We just enjoy getting our music out there and already have a lot more songs written."