Blackpool auditions set to air soon as Britain's Got Talent return date confirmed

Blackpool’s Britian’s Got Talent auditions are set to air soon as the popular ITV show has had its return date confirmed.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens later this month as a new batch of performers seek to impress the judges.

The 18th series of the hit talent show will launch on Saturday, February 22 at 7pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will return to give their judgement on the array of talent, while Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back as hosts.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool in January. | Ian West/PA Wire

The Britian’s Got Talent gang travelled up and down the country in search of talented performers and that including spending not one but two trips to Lancashire.

The BGT Auditions were due to be held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool between Tuesday, October 15 and Sunday, October 20 however these were postponed half-way through following the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The famous judges and presenters however returned to Blackpool only last month to resume filming at the iconic venue.

A new trailer video for the upcoming series sees acrobatic acts flip across the stage, a drummer covered in paint as he rocks out on his kit and a pole dancer dressed in a bird mask.

It also featured a fire-wielding magician, dance tropes and a basketball player landing a slam dunk into a very high net.

Social media star KSI is also set to appear as a guest judge as he fills in for Tonioli on a handful of audition days.

British music star, YouTube personality and boxer KSI filled in on three audition days, including in Blackpool, while Tonioli fulfilled filming commitments in the US.

KSI, real name Olajide JJ Olatunji, previously said he was “so excited” to be invited to join the judging panel after watching Britain’s Got Talent through the years.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli, who replaced David Walliams on BGT, said of the change at the time: “Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over?”

Singer Sydnie Christmas was crowned the winner of the show last year, winning a £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.