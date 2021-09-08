Blackpool artist showcases lockdown paintings in St Annes exhibition

Robert Haworth, 47, of Whitegate Drive, has put paint to paper once more to display his lockdown emotions through expressionist paintings.

His new exhibition at St Annes Pavilion cafe is running until October 1, and will follow on from a successful exhibition at South Shore's Solaris Centre last month.

Robert said his most recent paintings had drawn on the myriad emotions he felt during the Covid lockdown, and hoped other people who had perhaps felt the same would be able to resonate with them.

Blackpool artist Robert Haworth has a new exhibition at St Annes Pavilion cafe. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

Robert said: "This is a brand new gallery full of paintings I've done since the one I had at the Solaris Centre, some of them are much bigger.

"This gallery is about hope and faith, and it truly shows all that perseverance pays off. I've never given up, and moving forward is the only way.

"Each of my paintings shows a story, and I hope each one brings joy to people."

Robert endured a difficult childhood, growing up in various children's homes across Lancashire and living on the streets as a younger adult.

But after eventually going to university and achieving a degree in fine art, he wanted to show others that anything is achievable if you believe in yourself.

Robert said his St Annes Pavilion gallery also "includes the work of another Blackpool artist called Tommy Hull."

He continued: "I met Tommy, who is 70 years old, when he was looking at my artwork at the Solaris Centre. He told me he had painted for over 10 years, but that he'd done art for most of his life as well.