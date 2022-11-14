Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary said they have had a 70% fall in donations in recent months, as well as a 35% increase in pets being abandoned.

The shelter, which currently cares for around 100 animals, are trying to raise funds to cover daily running costs – ground rent, food, shelter, bedding, medicine and vet bills, which are all increasing too.

The Hambleton-based rescue takes in a variety of species including rabbits and guinea pigs to frogs and owls.

Hugo's Animal Sanctuary have seen a 70% drop in donations due to cost of living

Joanne Clarkson, a volunteer, said: "Recently we have seen a rise in animals being surrendered which has put us at max capacity and unable to take it any more. We never want to compromise the quality of care we can provide to injured or surrendered animals but this high level of care comes at a cost.”

So the team and volunteers are doing a 10 mile sponsored walk to help bring in some crucial donations.

Bailey Lister, founder, said: “Some of the animals we look after have long-term health problems and can't be rehomed, so other rescues won't take them. If we have to close, they would have to be euthanised. It's horrible to even think about."

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will walk 10 kilometres, from Starr Gate to Bispham, and back, on Saturday 19th November at 6pm.

“Join us for a winter walk – dogs are welcome too so bring the pooch.”