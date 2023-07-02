The name change is aimed at reflecting the station’s forthcoming expansion and the launch of new Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+) services into areas include the Preston, Leyland, and Chorley.Central Radio Northwest says its aim is to solidify its position as the go-to destination for news, entertainment, and music across the region.Nathan Hill, the owner of Central Radio, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our new name, which signifies an exciting chapter in our station's history.

" As we gear up to welcome a new audience, we want our brand to reflect our commitment to serving the communities of Preston, Leyland, and Chorley districts.

Nathan Hill says Central Radio is rebranding

"This expansion enables us to connect with a wider audience and strengthen our presence as the premier local radio station in the Northwest.

“Listeners will start to see and hear the new name introduced over the next few weeks.”It is expected the launch of the new central Lancashire service will take place later this year when new technology will be installed to carry new DAB+ broadcasts in central Lancashire and these new services will provide Central Radio North West with an opportunity to connect with a wider audience and offer an improved listening experience for its dedicated listeners.

The station aims to cater to a diverse range of interests, including news, weather, sports and music whilst ensuring it remains at the heart of the community.Nathan Hill added: "We believe that our new name encapsulates our dedication to serving the Northwest region with relevant, entertaining, and informative content.

"By embracing the developing DAB technology in the industry, we will provide our loyal listeners with an even more immersive and accessible radio experience."

Central Radio North West launched on September 1 2022 across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde on a newly installed DAB multiplex.

