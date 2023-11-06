News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool and Fylde fireworks: 31 fantastic pictures as hundreds flock to Fylde Rugby Club for Lytham Round Table charity display

A spectacular display of colours lit up the sky above Fylde Rugby Club as hundreds of families turned out for the Lytham Round Table charity fireworks display.
By Emma Downey
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT

The fireworks display was held yesterday for Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 6) from 7.30pm at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes.

Take a look at some of the stunning displays from the night which included refreshments and a fairground enjoyed by spectators.

Friends and families enjoying themselves at the Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

1. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Friends and families enjoying themselves at the Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

One of the stunning displays

2. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

One of the stunning displays Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Some of the many spectators

3. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Some of the many spectators Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Children enjoying the funfair at Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

4. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Children enjoying the funfair at Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Making use of one of the funfair rides

5. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Making use of one of the funfair rides Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The event was held yesterday (Sunday) to mark Bonfire night

6. Fylde Rugby Club Fireworks Display

The event was held yesterday (Sunday) to mark Bonfire night Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

