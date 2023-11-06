Blackpool and Fylde fireworks: 31 fantastic pictures as hundreds flock to Fylde Rugby Club for Lytham Round Table charity display
A spectacular display of colours lit up the sky above Fylde Rugby Club as hundreds of families turned out for the Lytham Round Table charity fireworks display.
By Emma Downey
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT
The fireworks display was held yesterday for Bonfire Night (Sunday, November 6) from 7.30pm at Fylde Rugby Football Club in Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes.
Take a look at some of the stunning displays from the night which included refreshments and a fairground enjoyed by spectators.
