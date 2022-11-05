Blackpool and Fylde fireworks: 12 fantastic pictures as hundreds flock to Fylde Rugby Club for Lytham Round Table charity display
Fireworks galore hit up the sky above Fylde Rugby Club as hundreds of families turned out for the Lytham Round Table charity fireworks display.
All proceeds from the annual event at the Woodlands Memorial Ground in Ansdell go to good causes and there was certainly plenty of support on he night as those attending were able to enjoy a funfair and a wide choice of food and drink options as well as the colourful display.
On Saturday night, there is the opportunity to enjoy more fireworks fun at the bonfire and display at Blackpool Cricket Club’s West Park Drive ground. Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks display from 8.15pm. Tickets cost £5, with family tickets £15, and are expected to be available on the gate.