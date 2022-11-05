News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool and Fylde fireworks: 12 fantastic pictures as hundreds flock to Fylde Rugby Club for Lytham Round Table charity display

Fireworks galore hit up the sky above Fylde Rugby Club as hundreds of families turned out for the Lytham Round Table charity fireworks display.

By Tony Durkin
5 minutes ago

All proceeds from the annual event at the Woodlands Memorial Ground in Ansdell go to good causes and there was certainly plenty of support on he night as those attending were able to enjoy a funfair and a wide choice of food and drink options as well as the colourful display.

On Saturday night, there is the opportunity to enjoy more fireworks fun at the bonfire and display at Blackpool Cricket Club’s West Park Drive ground. Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks display from 8.15pm. Tickets cost £5, with family tickets £15, and are expected to be available on the gate.

1. Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

The sky was lit up by colourful displays at the Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the fun at the Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

This youngster had a great time at the Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC

Fairground fun was a feature of the Lytham Round Table fireworks display at Fylde RUFC.

Photo: Daniel Martino

