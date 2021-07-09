Blackpool and Fylde coast football fans' wish England good luck ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final - in pictures
We asked the Fylde coast to send us pictures and good luck messages head of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy - and you didn't let the national team down.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:16 pm
England fans from across Blackpool and Fylde coast posted their pictures and good luck message to the The Gazette Facebook page in their hundreds.
There were just too many to include them all, so we've picked a selection at random to send on to Gareth Southgate and the England team.
Here are just some of your pictures of support.
Good luck England!
