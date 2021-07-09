Blackpool and Fylde coast football fans' wish England good luck ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final - in pictures

England football fans in the Fylde coast have wished the national team good luck ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

We asked the Fylde coast to send us pictures and good luck messages head of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy - and you didn't let the national team down.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:16 pm

England fans from across Blackpool and Fylde coast posted their pictures and good luck message to the The Gazette Facebook page in their hundreds.

There were just too many to include them all, so we've picked a selection at random to send on to Gareth Southgate and the England team.

Here are just some of your pictures of support.

Good luck England!

1.

"Good luck England from Elsie its coming home." - Picture from Clare Murphy

2.

"Good luck lads bring it home. Thor is shaking a paw for you guys." - Picture from Clare Morris

3.

"Grace Molly says FOOTBALLS COMING HOME. Go smash it boys, it will be coming home!" - Picture from Zoe Michelle Robinson

4.

"Good luck England my girls are ready" - Sammy Abdelkhalek

