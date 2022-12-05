Members of Blackpool and District Soroptimists are showing their support for ‘Orange the World’ – 16 days of global activism which calls for an end to violence against women and children.

The group is posting messages highlighting the need to stop domestic violence, sexual exploitation, human trafficking and female genital mutilation on their social media pages every day – along with details of where women can receive help and support.

The ‘Orange the World’ campaign runs up until Human Rights Day on December 10.

Members of Blackpool and District Soroptimists meet in front of Blackpool Tower to highlight a campaign to abolish domestic violence

Pat Fergusson, from Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District, said: “These are 16 important days. There is a daily posting on the club website, across all 16 days, and our other social platforms.

“At Blackpool and District Soroptimists, we have 60 years of service under our belts in an organisation which has been working locally, nationally and internationally for over a century. The name Soroptimists comes from the Latin meaning Soro – sisters - and optimist, which means best of. We have been quietly beavering away behind the scenes through bad times and good, still talking about things that are especially important to us like the rights of women and children, domestic violence, climate change and the issues which concern women of all ages.

"With a long history of service and friendship, we’re a varied bunch from different backgrounds and experiences, but that’s where our energy lies; that there’s strength in numbers, combining our interests to work together. We campaign, lobby, support both practically and financially, collect and recycle, put our hobbies to good use, wanting to make a difference to our community and to each other.”

Over the years, Blackpool and District Soroptimists have supported Talking News and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid. The group also has ongoing friendships with Blackpool Carers Centre and Windmill Youth, Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool Football Club.

Collecting and recycling as part of the Soroptimists' work to tackle environmental issues

Cathy Cottridge, Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland president, said: “Soroptimists everywhere are putting into action their ‘Orange the World’ plans, raising awareness of the 16 Days of Activism leading up to Human Rights Day on December 10.

“Gender-based violence against women and girls is one of the worst manifestations of discrimination against women and remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation worldwide, affecting more than an estimated one in three women.

“According to the latest estimates, more than five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family. Global emergencies, crises, and conflict have further intensified violence against women. Natural disasters, many of which are made more likely by climate change, aggravate all types of gender-based violence against women and girls. Rapidly expanding online and technology facilitated violence is leading to new patterns of violence.

“Ending gender-based violence might seem unimaginable, but it is not.”

Members of Blackpool and District Soroptimists out in the community at Anchorsholme Park Family Fun Day this summer

She added that increased funding for women’s rights organisations as well as promoting the leadership and participation of women in political, policy making and decision-making spaces would help to end violence against women and show solidarity to women’s rights movements and activists.