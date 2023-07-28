The magnificent Red Arrows are coming to Blackpool as part of the air show – along with dozens of other fantastic flying machines.

Here’s some information about the weekend.

When were the Red Arrows formed?

The Red Arrows at Blackpool Airshow 2022. Pictures by Martin Bostock

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, when the Royal Air Force merged all of its display teams into one. The name was inspired by the RAF's Black Arrows and Red Pelicans, which were both RAF aerobatic teams before the Red Arrows were created. They have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

Where do they call home?

reampton in Lincolnshire.

What type of aircraft are the Red Arrows?

A Spitfire takes to the air during the 2023 Blackpool Airshow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows fly BAE Systems' Hawk T1, which is powered by a Rolls-Royce engine.

When are they appearing at the Blackpool Air Show?

The Blackpool Air Show takes place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The Red Arrows will kick of the show at 2pm on both days, so fans of the team are advised to get there in time.

Visitors take in the spectacular views during the 2022 Blackpool Airshow. Photo: martin Bostock Photography

What else can I expect to see at the Blackpool Air Show?

The show will feature thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. There will also be displays by the Red Devils parachute team.

For more details click here.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

The event is free on both days.

What other entertainment is there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head to the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland for a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.

How many people are expected to attend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Air Show is one of Blackpool’s biggest events and usually attracts around 100,000 people over the weekend.

Where will I get the best views of the aircraft?

The best views are from the promenade between the Central Pier and the Northern Victorian pier.

Where can I park?

Check out this map of Blackpool car parks.

How do I get to Blackpool?

By car – Blackpool enjoys the luxury of having a motorway link direct to the heart of the resort – take Junction 32 off the M6, and the M55 will lead you almost to the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad