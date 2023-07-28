News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Blackpool Airshow 2023 spectacular all set for August

It’s Blackpool Air Show 2023 in just a couple of weeks when thousands of folk will flock to the seafront to see brilliant displays of classic and modern aircraft over two days.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

The magnificent Red Arrows are coming to Blackpool as part of the air show – along with dozens of other fantastic flying machines.

Here’s some information about the weekend.

When were the Red Arrows formed?

The Red Arrows at Blackpool Airshow 2022. Pictures by Martin BostockThe Red Arrows at Blackpool Airshow 2022. Pictures by Martin Bostock
The Red Arrows at Blackpool Airshow 2022. Pictures by Martin Bostock
Most Popular

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, when the Royal Air Force merged all of its display teams into one. The name was inspired by the RAF's Black Arrows and Red Pelicans, which were both RAF aerobatic teams before the Red Arrows were created. They have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

Where do they call home?

reampton in Lincolnshire.

What type of aircraft are the Red Arrows?

A Spitfire takes to the air during the 2023 Blackpool AirshowA Spitfire takes to the air during the 2023 Blackpool Airshow
A Spitfire takes to the air during the 2023 Blackpool Airshow
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Red Arrows fly BAE Systems' Hawk T1, which is powered by a Rolls-Royce engine.

When are they appearing at the Blackpool Air Show?

The Blackpool Air Show takes place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The Red Arrows will kick of the show at 2pm on both days, so fans of the team are advised to get there in time.

Visitors take in the spectacular views during the 2022 Blackpool Airshow. Photo: martin Bostock PhotographyVisitors take in the spectacular views during the 2022 Blackpool Airshow. Photo: martin Bostock Photography
Visitors take in the spectacular views during the 2022 Blackpool Airshow. Photo: martin Bostock Photography

What else can I expect to see at the Blackpool Air Show?

The show will feature thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. There will also be displays by the Red Devils parachute team.

For more details click here.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

The event is free on both days.

What other entertainment is there?

Hide Ad

Head to the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland for a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions.

How many people are expected to attend?

Hide Ad

The Air Show is one of Blackpool’s biggest events and usually attracts around 100,000 people over the weekend.

Where will I get the best views of the aircraft?

The best views are from the promenade between the Central Pier and the Northern Victorian pier.

Where can I park?

Check out this map of Blackpool car parks.

How do I get to Blackpool?

By car – Blackpool enjoys the luxury of having a motorway link direct to the heart of the resort – take Junction 32 off the M6, and the M55 will lead you almost to the beach.

Hide Ad

By train – Avanti West Coast run fast and direct services from London and Birmingham to Blackpool and also Glasgow and Edinburgh to Preston, where travellers can change onto Northern services to get to the resort.

Related topics:Red ArrowsBlackpoolPrestonLincolnshireRolls-RoyceBAE Systems